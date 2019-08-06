Hyderabad's Kashmiri pandits rejoice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Article 35A and 370 of the Constitution scrapped, Kashmiri pandits in the city were in a jubilant mood and celebrated the “historic amendment”. They termed the revocation of the article -- that granted special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir -- independence of the economy in the true sense. Several of them gathered at Durgam Cheruvu in the city to celebrate the development on Monday.

Most of them, who were forced to leave the valley in the 1990s, saw this as an opportunity to return home. An elated Rahul Razdan, general secretary, Youth for Panun Kashmir said that by making Ladakh and Kashmir two Union territories, the government has met Kashmiri Pandits’ long-pending demands. “This is a bold step and in the right direction. It will not only bring development to the State and bring it under Constitutional provisions but will also ensure a life of dignity to Kashmiri pandits when they return home,” he said.

Sumeet Bajaj, an employee at a private firm in the city, too agreed that Kashmiris needed to rise above religion and petty politics and see the positive side of the developments. “Eventually they will realise that development is the need of the hour. For so many years only the valley was getting all the attention. Now Jammu and Ladakh too will get equal focus,” he said. Though his family left Kashmir in 1989, when he was just a year old, Bajaj says he dreams of returning to Kashmir someday. “ Today’s development makes me feel I am a step closer to this dream,” he said.

Anjali Razdan, an academician, who spent early years of her life in Kashmir, told Express she was extremely happy with the government’s decision, something that had been pending for seven decades. “It is a historic moment for us Kashmiri pandits. Since independence, no one was able to do it,” she said.