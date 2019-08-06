Home Cities Hyderabad

Pet injured? Now, there is a database of blood donors to turn to in Hyderabad

While the fact that there are less than five pet blood banks across the nation is certainly disheartening, pet parents in Hyderabad can heave a sigh of relief, as one of them is right here in the city

Published: 06th August 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

pet dog

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Nikisha Uddagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While the fact that there are less than five pet blood banks across the nation is certainly disheartening, pet parents in Hyderabad can heave a sigh of relief, as one of them is right here in the city now. Animal Blood Line, an NGO established by city-based animal welfare activist Shiva Kumar Varma last month, has launched a website that provides a database of blood for pets, in case of an emergency.

Shiva came up with the idea after an encounter he had with a dog that he rescued after it was hit by a car. But it ended up dying in the hospital due to lack of blood. Shiva Kumar then decided to build a website that helps pet owners by displaying the list of registered animal donors within their neighbourhood. 

“Most pet parents do not even know their pet’s blood group to donate blood. Through this NGO, we will make sure that the parents get to know their pet’s blood group,” said the 33-year-old. It should be noted that he only supports and finds blood donors for animals, and is not directly involved in the treatment process.

To be a donor, your pet should meet the eligibility criteria provided by the NGO. Also, the blood groups of both cats and dogs are not breed-specific. Any breed can donate blood to any other breed. The blood test of a single animal may cost anywhere between Rs 1,700 and Rs 2,000. 

The process

A pet owner needs to provide both the breed and health of their pet on the website. If a pet is below one year or above 8 years of age, the website will automatically delete their data. Restless pets are sedated for the process. The blood type of cats could be A, B or AB; while dogs’ blood type would be DEA 1.1

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
animal welfare activist Shiva Kumar Varma Animal Blood Line
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp