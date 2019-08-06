Telangana Department of Handlooms and Textiles to showcase designer Rina Singh's creations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of National Handloom Day, the Department of Handlooms and Textiles of Telangana will showcase a unique collection of traditional and contemporary garments crafted by designer Rina Singh and seven emerging designers of Telangana at the State Art Gallery in Kavuri Hills on August 7. The display would also have the in-house collection of TSCO and the Golkonda Handicrafts.

The primary focus of the event is the revival of the Telia Rumal Ikat and the creation of Mahadevpur Tussar Silk Saris using natural dyes. “We want youngsters to know that handloom is also an element of high-fashion. It is sustainable and responsible as well,” said Shailaja Ramaiyer IAS, director, Handlooms and Textiles and Apparel Export Parks.