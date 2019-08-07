Home Cities Hyderabad

British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad gets his Twitter account suspended

Published: 07th August 2019 06:00 AM

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming (File Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Twitter account of British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly violating the social media website’s rules, although no specific reasons were given for the same.  Fleming, who is an active Twitter user, has around 16,700 followers and he personally follows 2,189 users. 

He regularly comments on key issues and takes an avid interest in Hyderabad’s heritage and archaeology. On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of the British Deputy High Commissioner, “UK in Hyderabad” in a statement said, “The account of our Deputy High Commissioner @Andrew007Uk was suspended earlier today for reasons unexplained. 

He is actively seeking clarification from @Twitter with a view to restoration as soon as possible.”Meanwhile, his followers on social media, including TRS member Khaleequr Rehman appealed to Twitter to restore his account. In a tweet, he said, “Hi @Twitter - any reason why @andrew007uk is suspended? Many of us interact often with him and we know it is unlikely he breached any of the terms and conditions.”

Aline Dobbie, an author, said, “There is something terribly wrong with Twitter if people can continue to troll and use abusive dreadful expletives and personal abuse and yet a good man ... a UK Deputy High Commissioner has his personal account suspended.” Fleming’s interest in the city’s developments has also led him into controversies. 

Comments





