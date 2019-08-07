Godavari Phase II to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water demand

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As the city’s demand for drinking water supply increases with each passing day and with water in Nagarjunasgar, Singur, Manjira, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar too not up to the satisfactory level, plans are afoot to take up the Phase II of Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project (GDWSP) with Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir as a source.  

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has entrusted the task of formulating a detailed project report to the Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation of Central government. 

According to HMWS&SB officials, the source for the proposed GDWSP Phase II will be Kondapochamma Sagar in Markook Mandal of Siddipet district and the project also includes the construction of Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) and Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Ghanpur in Shamirpet Mandal.

Recce done
The consultant has already commenced the reconnaissance survey and is in the process of collecting data, survey, planning and design of the project, HMWS&SB officials told Express.      If the officials are to be believed, the proposed Phase II may not pose hurdles faced during Phase I as the pipelines will be laid next to the existing Phase 1 pipelines. 

The required land has already been acquired by the Water Board while laying Phase 1 for tapping 172 MGD from Yellampally Barrage which is 190 km away from the city, the officials said. The Krishna Phase I, II and III for tapping 90 MGD each from Akkampally was laid in a similar fashion, they added. The total cost of the GDWSP Phase I project was Rs 3,725 crore — Rs 3,375 crore for the main project and Rs 350 crore for ring mains. 

The project, funded by Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) with Rs 2,000 crore as loan amount and the balance sanctioned by the State government, was completed in three phases. Water from Kodandapur As per the proposal, pipeline alignment will be from Kondapochamma Sagar to Ghanpu. The Ghanpur MBR is an important service reservoir for the entire Godavari drinking water project. 

