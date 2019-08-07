Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation mayor demands inter-department coordination to repair roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Tuesday instructed officials of various government departments to coordinate with each other while taking up road repair works in the city. The Mayor, after reviewing the progress of works on the damaged roads, also urged the concerned personnel to take up filling of potholes and patchworks immediately so that the people would not face any inconvenience.

Since heavier rains are expected in both August and September, officials need to ensure that temporary works are taken up now so that there is a relief for at least next two to three months, he said. He also noted that most of the damages were seen in areas where works are in progress on projects like the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) corridors, he directed the officials to work in coordination and take immediate measures.

The patch works should be done immediately while the final layer can be done after the end of the monsoon, he said. Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said, “The city has been witnessing all-round growth. There is also a considerable increase in demand for office space. It's our duty to provide basic amenities for the convenience of the citizens.”