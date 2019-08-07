Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation slaps Rs 10,000 fine to McDonald, KFC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on McDonald and KFC outlets located in Mehdipatnam for dumping garbage in open place leading to unhygienic conditions.

The GHMC Assistant Medical Officer, Mehdipatnam and Karwan circles, Aizaz Khasim said that despite issuing warning to these outlets against dumping of garbage in open area and keeping the place untidy, they failed to heed. The enforcement team found heaps of garbage bags dumped at their premises.