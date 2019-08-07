Ragpicker's toddler kidnapped nearby Shamshabad tehsildar office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-month-old boy, Kumar sleeping next to his mother, was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons at Shamshabad on Monday night. Venkatamma from Rangareddy is a rag picker in Shamshabad town.

At night, she sleeps near the Shamshabad tehsildar’s office along with her child. On Monday, after her day’s work, she, as usual, slept near the tehsildar’s office.

On Tuesday morning, when she woke up, she could not find her baby. She searched in the nearby areas and later approached the RGI airport police station. A kidnap case has been registered. Y Rama Krishna, Inspector, RGI airport police station, said special teams have been deployed to rescue the child and nab the accused.