Social media to rescue missing Hyderabad's teen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cyber crime wing of Rachakonda police rescued a teenager who was reported missing by his family on July 25, from a hotel in Secunderabad where he had started working as a supplier.

The runaway teenager’s Facebook and Instagram posts helped the police trace him. Dosapati Nivas Goud, 16, went missing from his home at Manchal after his parents refused to accept his demand to not live in college hostel anymore. Police collected his phone number and traced his location to Secunderabad.