Third year in a row, Kukatpally lake spews froth into homes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Dharani Nagar in Kukatpally woke up to parts of their homes covered under a thick layer of froth and foam. After incessant rains, the Pariki Cheruvu in Kukatpally began flowing with greater vigour leading to increased formation of foam. No solution has been found for this incident which has occurred every year since 2017.

Pollutants in the lake get aggravated after every rainfall, turning into giant balls of froth. The foam from the lake’s weir entered the houses which dot across the drain. The residents were forced to use water, brooms and large clothes to prevent the foam from entering their homes.“The authorities had put up large plastic nets on two sides of the drain however, that was also done partially. Several houses are still exposed to the foam directly,” noted a resident.