Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Mayor wants nala work to be expedited

Two years and several MLA visits later, it was on Tuesday that Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited the PJR Colony to inspect the delayed nala work and instructed the SRDP officials to speed up the work. 

Published: 08th August 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with GHMC officials inspect bridge works (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two years and several MLA visits later, it was on Tuesday that Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited the PJR Colony to inspect the delayed nala work and instructed the SRDP officials to speed up the work. The Rs 1.75 crore project which began in 2017 looks nowhere near completion, attracting sharp ire from IT professionals and others living in the area. 

The price of the project due to the delay has escalated to Rs 2 crore. With one contractor abandoning work, and the others being forced to employ manual labourers to remove water and filth from the drains, the work ahead, for the small stretch of 200 metres seems like a herculean task.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayor Bonthu Rammohan PJR Colony SRDP officials Hyderabad investment Hyderabad infrastructure Hyderabad Mayor
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Shankar
    Hundreds of innocent lower middle class and middle class families bought government (HUDA) approved less than 300 square yards residential plots 20 to 30 years ago in Prashantnagar Miyapur. Since then they have been drawn to the courts by the governments which claim that the land does not belong to them and it belongs to the government thus forcing them (now majority of them are helpless senior citizens) to waste tons of money and time and to spend sleepless nights and causing them severe mental agony. Law abiding innocent citizens are the most ill treated and harassed lot in India mostly by the governments mostly controlled by the rich and powerful vested interests.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp