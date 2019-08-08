Hyderabad Mayor wants nala work to be expedited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two years and several MLA visits later, it was on Tuesday that Mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited the PJR Colony to inspect the delayed nala work and instructed the SRDP officials to speed up the work. The Rs 1.75 crore project which began in 2017 looks nowhere near completion, attracting sharp ire from IT professionals and others living in the area.

The price of the project due to the delay has escalated to Rs 2 crore. With one contractor abandoning work, and the others being forced to employ manual labourers to remove water and filth from the drains, the work ahead, for the small stretch of 200 metres seems like a herculean task.