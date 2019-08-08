Hyderabad Police arrest man for cheating by posing as one of their own

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man, who posed as a police officer and duped many under the pretext of providing jobs in the police department, was arrested by the task force sleuths on Wednesday. On a tip-off, the task force nabbed him and seized fake ID cards from him.

The arrested person is Syed Tanveer Hussain Razvi, 43, a security guard from Hussaini Alam. Tanveer had applied for the post of a home guard (driver) but did not get the job. As all his attempts to secure a good job failed, he resorted to earning money through wrongful means.

He posed as a police officer and cheated the public, by collecting money from them. He posed as assistant SI, Task Force and collected money ranging from `1 lakh to `3 lakh by promising jobs as constables and home guards in the police department.