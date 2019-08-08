Junior doctors to continue protest against NMC Bill in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IMA and junior doctors will continue to protest against the passing of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, with renewed vigour after the reported police manhandling of medical students in Vijayawada.

Hundreds of junior doctors across the city will be participating in a large-scale protest bringing together different resident doctor associations at Dharna Chowk on Thursday morning. Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy and TJS chief M Kondadaram are expected to attend the gathering.