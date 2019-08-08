Pick up and go!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a peer to peer delivery service – Golintu makes shipping a package to another city/country easier yet economical than never before – with least need for additional infrastructure. Dinesh Reddy, the co-founder of the company says, “We are all friends from college. Although we parted ways after college and started living in different corners of the world, we always stayed in touch through our WhatsApp group.

I was the one to pitch the idea on the group at first.” Using courier services and connecting them to the ones in need to send packages, the company seeks to create an ecosystem. Using Golintu, the sender connects with a traveller (referred to as lintu), who is willing to share his/her baggage space in exchange for a ‘sending fee’.

After reaching a mutual understanding, the sender then makes an aggregated payment of ‘sending fee’ and ‘service fee’. Subsequently, the ‘sending fee’ is transferred to the traveller (lintu) for sharing the baggage space and carrying the parcel to the desired destination. “Till date we have served 5000 deliveries within Vizag, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Our clients hail from different age groups and professions. The only thing common between most of them is that they are all tech savvy people,” says Dinesh.

The service not only relies on their own delivery executives but also enables users to connect and make the most of their own travel. On Golintu, travelers can post their travel details and amount of baggage space available. People looking to send their couriers can simply search for the pickup point, drop point and date, select a traveler and connect with them. Dinesh has personally invested nearly `5 lakh till now and is ready to invest up to `30 lakh after accomplishing the milestones that they have planned.