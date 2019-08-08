Telangana BJP leaders condole Chinnamma’s demise, calls it personal loss to state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The untimely demise of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night, shocked the saffron leaders of Telangana. Most of the senior BJP leaders felt that they have lost a well-wisher of the people of Telangana. The saffron party leaders in Telangana, who held a condolence meeting in the State party headquarters here on Wednesday, expressed shock and grief over the death of the BJP stalwart.

State unit chief K Laxman mourned the death of the senior party leader and stated that she would always be remembered for her role in the formation of separate Telangana State. “Sushma Ji has made a special place in the hearts of the people of Telangana, by making their dream of achieving Telangana come true. No Telangana citizen can ever forget her. She was our Chinnamma.

We will miss her a lot,” he said. According to him, Sushma’s death was not only a loss to BJP, but also for the entire nation. “She was a national leader, and her contribution to the nation will be always remembered,” he said.

Former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya describe the departed leader as a friend of the people of Telangana. “She had a special relationship with the people of Telangana. If she had not taken initiative as a leader of the Opposition, Telangana State would not have been a reality,” he said. Calling Sushma’s death a personal loss to him as well as the State, he said: “I knew her for over 35 years. It’s a personal loss to me.”Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy also condoled her death and described her as a great leader.

KTR takes on ‘Pakistan national’ for insulting Sushma on Twitter

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took on a ‘Pakistani national’, for insulting former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, and equating her death with that of the abrogation of Article 370. KTR was responding to a reply on his earlier tweet, wherein he had expressed his grief over Swaraj’s death. Following that, one Shoaib Ansari, whose Twitter handle read ‘@MaiPakistanHoon’ and location ‘Kasur, Pakistan’, said: “Kashmir ki bad dua lagi hai..(This is curse from Kashmir) Hell is waiting.” KTR promptly responded to the provocation, and said: “Absolutely ridiculous & shows your hollow mindset to comment on a leader after her untimely death (sic).” He added: “Shoaib, Even if you’re from Pakistan as your profile says, I hope you can gather some courage & decency to respect someone like #SushmaSwaraj Ji who served the public

all her life (sic)”

TS, Maha Governors express grief over BJP stalwart’s death

Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao expressed their grief over the demise of former Union minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday. Describing her as one of the most popular women national leaders in the political history of post-independence India In a condolence message, Vidyasagar Rao said: “She left her indelible imprint on every position that she held during her illustrious political career.” Remembering how he had the privilege of working with her closely in the government led by Vajpayee, Vidyasagar Rao stated that she was a strong organization leader who supported and stood by him during crucial political agitations. Meanwhile, ESL Narasimhan also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members