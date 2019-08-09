 CBI Court in Hyderabad sentences 15 former officials of Oriental Insurance Company 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI court on Thursday convicted former officials of Oriental Insurance Company for misusing claims worth Rs 57 lakh and awarded three-year jail term to some of the accused. Suresh Damodar, senior divisional manager, Oriental Insurance Company, Secunderabad was sentenced to undergo three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 85,000.

The other accused Vinay Kumar Chengalpattu, Shiva Kumar Yeramalla, Venkata Krishna Srinivasa Raju Penumatsa, Srinivas Chitrapragada, Sridhar Reddy Aredla, Gopagoni Kailasam, A Srinivasa Reddy, G Prasad Raju, Ravi Kumar Raju Gadiraju, MMS Steel and Power Pvt Ltd, G Padmaja Rani, V Srinivasa Raju, Satyanarayana Raju were also convicted in the fraud case and sentenced to undergo two year jail term.

On April 28, 2007, the CBI registered cases against the accused of criminal conspiracy in settlement of claims and causing a loss to the company.