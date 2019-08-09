Corporators accuse Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation of ignoring civic issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cutting across party lines, corporators of various parties, including, that of the ruling TRS, lashed out at authorities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for not responding to the public grievances represented by them. They said officials including the zonal and deputy municipal commissioners are merely sitting in AC rooms and avoiding meeting the elected representatives. They urged the GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to take the issue seriously.

The corporators during the general body meeting held on Thursday said that they are facing the wrath of the citizens for not solving the civic issues on sanitation, damaged roads, potholes and nala desilting.

They added that they are unable to move freely in their respective wards. Upset with the scathing remarks made by corporators, few MLAs, MLCs and MPs, some zonal commissioners stood on their feet in protest. However, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore intervened and told the Council members that “it is not true that all officials are not responding, one or two may not be respond if they are busy in meetings.”

The MLC member, MS Prabhakar told the Mayor that officials are not responding to the civic issues submitted by elected representatives. The zonal commissioners are least bothered to move in the slums or enquire into the civic problems faced by them, he said.

With just over a year left for the GHMC polls, zonal commissioners and other officials should move along with the corporators in addressing the issues, Prabhakar suggested.

The Mayor too admitted that there is a delay in implementation of works as some officers are not giving proper response and asked the Commissioner to look into the issues raised, and direct the officials to respond in time.

Revanth wants GHMC to demolish Emaar properties

The Malkajgiri MP, Revanth Reddy asked the GHMC Mayor and Commissioner to demolish the unauthorised Emaar properties in Boulder Hills, Gachibowli. The Mayor and Commissioner told the member that they would look into the issue and informed him that the area under construction falls under the Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALA) controlled by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

Corporators upset with ghmc sports wings

Many corporators lashed out at the GHMC sports wing for depriving sports facilities to the poor. They said no sport activities are going on at playgrounds or sports complexes, as GHMC failed to provide sports material to sports complexes. Former Mayor, Majid Hussain was critical of Additional Commissioner (sports wings) Adwait Kumar for depriving the rights of poor children by not providing sports equipment during summer coaching camps. Even the proposed open gyms in the city are gathering dust, he said.