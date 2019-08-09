Dundigal Municipality staffs want bribes in cheques

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The employees of Dundigal Municipality were caught red-handed on Wednesday while accepting a bribe in the form of a cheque worth `17,000.

The three accused officers are the manager of the municipality office, Govind Rao, Kiran and Krishna Reddy who were accepting bribes in the form of cheques and electronic transfer into bank accounts, instead of accepting cash to avoid the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The bill collector Mahender Reddy is still absconding.

The 48-year-old, Ch Janardhan, a regular visitor to the Gandi Maisamma Tahasildar’s office was surprised when the staff there asked him to go to the Municpial office instead.

At the office, the staff gave him bank account numbers. “When I tried to talk to the staff at Dundigal Municipal office, no one guided me on how to apply for double bedroom houses. Surprisingly, the staff replied asking me to come on Monday to meet senior officers,” Janardhan said.