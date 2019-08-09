Slum-dwellers protest in front of GHMC head office over delay in construction of 2BHKs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The displaced slum dwellers of Bhojagutta staged a protest in front of the GHMC head office on Thursday over the failure of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to construct the 2 BHK houses for them after taking their properties.

Over 200 slum dwellers with placards descended at the head office when the general body meeting was on. They raised slogans against the GHMC Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore for inordinate delay in constructing the houses. They claimed that GHMC took over their lands over three years ago, but the construction is yet to start.

The Mayor assured the residents that the houses will be completed soon and would be allotted to those who vacated first.

The GHMC took up the construction of at least 230 houses at a cost of `141.36 crore on 13 acres of land. Altogether, there are 213 families residing in the area.

These families reside on area ranging from 10 sq yd to 60 sq yd, and only few have not vacated their houses. Since, all obstructions are cleared, the construction of 2 BHK will be completed very soon, the Mayor said. The revenue officials are convincing the remaining residents who have not vacated to do so.