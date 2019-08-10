20% of Hyderabad's elderly suffer from anaemia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are the elderly people at your home getting the proper amount of nutrition? A study conducted in the city by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has reported prevalence rate of anaemia among the elderly to be 20.6 per cent, more than half of whom (56.8 per cent), were found to be anaemic due to poor nutritional intake.

While anaemia is often associated with deficiency of iron, only 5.4 per cent of the anaemic elderly people in the study were found to be suffering from iron deficiency. A majority of them, around 36 per cent, were found to be suffering from anaemia associated with the deficiency of Vitamin B12 and about eight per cent due to the deficiency of folic acid.

The researchers report that the prevalence rate of anaemia among the elderly reported in the study from Hyderabad is higher than the numbers reported by studies conducted in developed western and Asian countries like the USA where it was reported to be 10.6 per cent and at Beijing in China at 14.8 per cent. When looked at the nutritional deficiencies individually too, the deficiency reported in the city-based study is higher. For example, the Vitamin B12 deficiency of 36 per cent in the NIN study is higher than that in the USA (17.2 per cent) and Turkey (4.4 per cent).

Moreover, the NIN researchers mentioned that the prevalence of anaemia among the elderly in the study might have been underestimated due to the inclusion of some participants taking iron and vitamin B-complex supplements. Also, the NIN study did not involve participants from the lower socio-economic group, where the deficiencies and resulting anaemia might be even higher.

As the NIN study pointed out that a majority of the nutritional anaemia was due to Vitamin B12 deficiency, what food can be had to improve the vitamin levels? Dr Suryanarayana Palla, Scientist-E at the National Institute of Nutrition and one of the authors of the study said, “Only food from animal sources can provide Vitamin B12 like milk, eggs and meat.

In our study, we did not find much difference between the vegetarians and non-vegetarians, but it could be due to the consumption of Vitamin supplements by the vegetarians.”

GHMC to set up 30 elderly daycare centres

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is coming to the support of elderly people by establishing 30 daycare centres in the city. Facilities like palliative care, physiotherapy, yoga and other facilities beneficial to senior citizens will be provided here. As GHMC aims to provide basic amenities to all citizens, the Corporation has decided to reach out further by establishing these centres for elderly citizens, said GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore.

The Commissioner said that if the elderly are fit, they can take care of their own needs, as it gives them confidence, respect, better living and less dependence on their family. Trained physiotherapists will be appointed in the centres. The diagnostic facilities will be also be provided at the centres by specialist doctors on fixed dates. A competition will be conducted on August 14 for seniors, in chess, lemon and spoon, badminton, and brisk walking at Victory playground (Chaderghat) and Sachivalaya Nagar (Hayathnagar)