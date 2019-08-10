Home Cities Hyderabad

20% of Hyderabad's elderly suffer from anaemia

A study conducted by the National Institute of Nutrition reports that the elderly are found to be anaemic due to poor nutritional intake

Published: 10th August 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are the elderly people at your home getting the proper amount of nutrition? A study conducted in the city by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has reported prevalence rate of anaemia among the elderly to be 20.6 per cent, more than half of whom (56.8 per cent), were found to be anaemic due to poor nutritional intake. 

While anaemia is often associated with deficiency of iron, only 5.4 per cent of the anaemic elderly people in the study were found to be suffering from iron deficiency. A majority of them, around 36 per cent, were found to be suffering from anaemia associated with the deficiency of Vitamin B12 and about eight per cent due to the deficiency of folic acid. 

The researchers report that the prevalence rate of anaemia among the elderly reported in the study from Hyderabad is higher than the numbers reported by studies conducted in developed western and Asian countries like the USA where it was reported to be 10.6 per cent and at Beijing in China at 14.8 per cent. When looked at the nutritional deficiencies individually too, the deficiency reported in the city-based study is higher. For example, the Vitamin B12 deficiency of 36 per cent in the NIN study is higher than that in the USA (17.2 per cent) and Turkey (4.4 per cent). 

Moreover, the NIN researchers mentioned that the prevalence of anaemia among the elderly in the study might have been underestimated due to the inclusion of some participants taking iron and vitamin B-complex supplements. Also, the NIN study did not involve participants from the lower socio-economic group, where the deficiencies and resulting anaemia might be even higher.  

As the NIN study pointed out that a majority of the nutritional anaemia was due to Vitamin B12 deficiency, what food can be had to improve the vitamin levels? Dr Suryanarayana Palla, Scientist-E at the National Institute of Nutrition and one of the authors of the study said, “Only food from animal sources can provide Vitamin B12 like milk, eggs and meat. 

In our study, we did not find much difference between the vegetarians and non-vegetarians, but it could be due to the consumption of Vitamin supplements by the vegetarians.”

GHMC to set up 30 elderly daycare centres

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is coming to the support of elderly people by establishing 30 daycare centres in the city. Facilities like palliative care, physiotherapy, yoga and other facilities beneficial to senior citizens will be provided here. As GHMC aims to provide basic amenities to all citizens, the Corporation has decided to reach out further by establishing these centres for elderly citizens, said GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore.

 The Commissioner said that if the elderly are fit, they can take care of their own needs, as it gives them confidence, respect, better living and less dependence on their family. Trained physiotherapists will be appointed in the centres. The diagnostic facilities will be also be provided at the centres by specialist doctors on fixed dates.  A competition will be conducted on August 14 for seniors, in chess, lemon and spoon, badminton, and brisk walking at Victory playground (Chaderghat) and Sachivalaya Nagar (Hayathnagar)       

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Institute of Nutrition GHMC YOUNG ANAEMIC ANAEMIA Iron deficiency in india anaemia in hyderabad
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp