Home Cities Hyderabad

All India Forum for Right to Education, Save Education Committee stage protest in Hyderabad against draft National Education Policy

The Students Federation of India (SFI), along with Centre for Educational Studies and Service (CESS), organised a seminar on the draft NEP 2019 at ICSR, Osmania University on Friday.

Published: 10th August 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 prepared by a committee headed by K Kasturirangan and marking Quit India Movement, the All India Forum for Right to Education (AIFRTE) along with Save Education Committee (SEC) staged a protest near the Ambedkar statue at the tank bund in Hyderabad on Friday. 

Addressing the gathering, AIFRE working secretary Prof K Laxminarayana said, “Instead of recommending more resources and facilities for the public universities and appointing enough teachers, the committee is promoting privatisation of education.” 

Prof Chakradhar Rao of SEC said that India is known for unity in diversity, however, the Kasturirangan committee has struck its diversity by recommending a ‘One nation, One education’ policy. “Since education is on the concurrent list, both Centre and the States have the right to legislate. But the draft NEP has given all powers to the Centre and has not clearly defined the role of the States. It is against the federal structure of the constitution,” he observed. He also noted that in a nation with such varied social and economic demographics, it is not possible for everyone to have the same needs. 

“Already 90 per cent of higher education is in the hands of private entities; so is the case of nearly 60 per cent schools. Now, the draft NEP proposes that private education should be given the same backing as public education. If this gets implemented, education will become out of reach for the poor in the years to come,” said Y Ashok, AIFRTE State president.

Seminar on draft NEP

The Students Federation of India (SFI), along with Centre for Educational Studies and Service (CESS), organised a seminar on the draft NEP 2019 at ICSR, Osmania University on Friday.

Academicians unanimously agreed that higher education will be affected if 25,000 colleges are shut down as proposed by the draft, which claims that the move is to improve the quality of education. “Allowing colleges award degrees will fester corruption and downgrade the quality of education further as there won’t be authorities like UGC or AICTE to regulate them,” said  Nagati Narayana, CESS chairman. He also criticised the excessively centralised structure of the draft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Education Policy NEP 2019 K Kasturirangan marking Quit India Movement All India Forum for Right to Education AIFRTE Save Education Committee AIFRE working secretary Prof K Laxminarayana ICSR Osmania University
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp