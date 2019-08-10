Customer runs away without footing Rs 13 Lakh bill of Hyderabad's hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After incurring a bill of Rs 13 lakh for staying at a star hotel in the city for 10 days, a customer fled the hotel without paying the bill. The Banjara Hills police registered a case against the customer for duping the star hotel.

The Inspector N Kalinga Rao said that a man from Visakhapatnam hired a room in the Taj Banjara hotel posing as a businessman for ten days. He also dined at the hotel.

After the staff issued a bill of Rs 13 lakh, the customer ran away from the hotel without paying the bill. The staff called the customer based on the details furnished by him at the time of check-in. “The staff made a call to the customer, but his mobile phone was switched off. Unable to trace him, they approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, we have registered cases under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) on the customer,” said the Inspector.

The police have collected CCTV footage from the hotel. It is reported that the person is a regular customer of the hotel.