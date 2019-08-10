Doctors and social workers Amte couple delivers keynote at event organised by Osmania Medical College

Home Cities Hyderabad

This year's event was inaugurated by ICMR DG Dr Soumya Sweaminathan on Thursday and had 14 concurrent full day workshops on the first day.

HYDERABAD: Doctors and social workers, Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte, delivered the keynote address on the second day of OSMECON, the three-day event organised by Osmania Medical College, on Friday. 

Prakash Amte, in his speech, highlighted the roots of medicine as being in the provision of holistic care to individuals and the instructions he got from his father -- ‘work with the people not for the people’. He told the students to follow their heart and achieve their dreams. 

Mandakini Amte spoke about various life lessons she learnt while working alongside people from the Tribal communities. Both their addresses earned standing ovations from the audience present for the event.
OSMECON 2019 has drawn over 2,000 delegates from over 90 medical colleges across India and a few from Nepal, Russia and Ukraine. This year’s event was inaugurated by ICMR DG Dr Soumya Sweaminathan on Thursday and had 14 concurrent full-day workshops on the first day.

