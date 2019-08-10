Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to identify CC roads damaged by rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC engineering authorities were issued instructions to inspect and identify the damaged CC roads so as to take up the repair works immediately with help from monsoon rescue teams. After identification of the damaged roads, teams will be provided with sand, cement and metal, after sanctions from the concerned Zonal Commissioners.

Of the 6,000 km internal network of CC roads in the city, certain roads were partly damaged because of the incessant rains.

To avoid any inconvenience to the citizens, GHMC has designated 50 vehicles for the loading of bitumen material required to repair the damaged roads and fill potholes caused due to intermittent rains for the past one week, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said here on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting convened to check on the progress of road repair works where the Commissioner informed that around 4,000 potholes have been repaired till now and Rs 34.45 crore has been sanctioned to take up the 221 works which have been identified. Of the newly-identified, tenders for 201 works are complete and those for remaining 20 works have been recalled due to the rains. Once the rain recedes, these works will be taken up immediately, Dana Kishore said.

While the existing potholes are being repaired, new one are being created in different parts of the city, which would also get repaired, he assured. The Commissioner further instructed the officials to ensure mud and other material need to be removed immediately.