Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to identify CC roads damaged by rains

Of the 6,000 km internal network of CC roads in the city, certain roads were partly damaged because of the incessant rains. 

Published: 10th August 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged CC roads in Hyderabad (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC engineering authorities were issued instructions to inspect and identify the damaged CC roads so as to take up the repair works immediately with help from monsoon rescue teams. After identification of the damaged roads, teams will be provided with sand, cement and metal, after sanctions from the concerned Zonal Commissioners. 

Of the 6,000 km internal network of CC roads in the city, certain roads were partly damaged because of the incessant rains. 

To avoid any inconvenience to the citizens, GHMC has designated 50 vehicles for the loading of bitumen material required to repair the damaged roads and fill potholes caused due to intermittent rains for the past one week, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said here on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting convened to check on the progress of road repair works where the Commissioner informed that around 4,000 potholes have been repaired till now and Rs 34.45 crore has been sanctioned to take up the 221 works which have been identified. Of the newly-identified, tenders for 201 works are complete and those for remaining 20 works have been recalled due to the rains. Once the rain recedes, these works will be taken up immediately, Dana Kishore said.

While the existing potholes are being repaired, new one are being created in different parts of the city, which would also get repaired, he assured. The Commissioner further instructed the officials to ensure mud and other material need to be removed immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC engineering authorities GHMC damaged CC roads GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp