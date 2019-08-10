Ibrahimpatnam registrar office in Hyderabad sans basic amenities

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government claims of having constructed toilets across the city, and boasts of achieving the ODF status. But the Sub Registrar Office (SRO) at Ibrahimpatnam paints a different picture, that of decades of neglect. The office does not have adequate amenities and leaves the citizens with a harrowing experience. The SRO sees at least 500 to 600 visitors per day.

However, even basic amenities like toilets are lacking, leaving the visitors, including women, forced to relieve themselves in the open.

According to an estimation, an SRO needs to be spread over more than 5,000 sq ft to function adequately, but, this one runs in just 500 sq ft of a rented building. As a result, hundreds of people who throng here face the brunt of either the scorching sun or the sudden rains during the monsoons.

The SRO has been run out of the same premises for the past 30 years. “This place might have been sufficient three decades ago, but with the increase in the real estate market, where nearly 100 registrations take place daily, this has become an ordeal”, said a document writer. One has to push to get in when their names are called out.

However, P Madhu Babu, the sub-registrar, refuting the claim of no toilets, said that they do have toilets in the office. He added that they have sent proposals to the government for a new permanent building.