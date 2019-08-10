Lack of funds hampers SCB’s maintenance work

Ridhima Gupta By

HYDERABAD: With eight civilian wards and a population of four lakh, the Secunderabad cantonment is the largest in the country. However, the cantonment area is in a state of neglect, as most of the maintenance and development work here is pending due to a fund crisis in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

The BR Ambedkar community hall, at Risala Bazaar under Ward 8 which was constructed for social gatherings and public meetings, is now home to street animals. The condition is the same for the Secunderabad sports ground due to lack of maintenance.

“The cantonment area is in a grave condition of neglect, with damaged roads, poor drainage, and other issues,” said Krishank, a resident of the cantonment area. He added, “several projects by the SCB are left pending. The Bolarum hospital is a complete failure. In many places, the garbage dumping yards are not being cleared. We have raised several complaints about these issues, but the officials have turned a blind eye towards us.”



J Rama Krishna, Vice-President of Secunderabad Cantonment Board said, “We are reeling under a serious fund crunch crisis. Nearly Rs 500 crore of service charges are due by the Central government, due to which, we are unable to meet our day-to-day expenses.”

Water crisis haunts Secunderabad cantonment

Hyderabad: Various issues related to water, sanitation, poor drainage system, illegal construction and lack of development works in the cantonment area took centre stage at the Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s (SCB) meeting held here on Friday. Talking about the water crisis in the area, the president of Cantonment Welfare Association, Satish Kumar demanded that the GHMC reduce drinking water tariff for the residents. “We have serious water scarcity in the cantonment,” lamented Satish