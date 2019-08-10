Home Cities Hyderabad

Living the smart life

Experts say home automation market in India is expected to cross `55K cr in the next five years. 

Published: 10th August 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Today, we are seeing a revolution of sorts. Technology is increasingly getting entwined with our daily lives, and now, ‘smart’ homes are becoming the next big thing in the industry. US-based home & building automation brand Hogar has recently set up its manufacturing facility and R&D centre at Uppal in the city. We speak to Hogar Controls co-founder and CTO Karan Kumar on the trends in the industry, pros and cons, and more. Edited excerpts from an email conversation:

What are the different kinds of devices that can be controlled wirelessly?
Lighting, electrical appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, ceiling fans can be automated. Even if the existing appliance or lighting does not have any automation currently, retro-fitment is possible and is also a popular means of getting home automation fitted at a later stage, as and when required.

What are the advantages of home automation? 
Home automation enables one to control all the lighting, air conditioning and all appliances at the touch of a button. It can also save energy and power by turning off lights and appliances by use of motion sensors, which detect whether the appliances are in use or if anybody is in the room in which they are being used. Home automation also provides complete security solutions for a home, which can also be remotely controlled.

With everything being controlled from a smartphone, is there a risk of the entire home being compromised if the person loses his/her smartphone?
In such a case, the person must immediately download the app on another phone and reset the password through the ‘Forgot Password’ option in the app. A notification would arrive in the email inbox and the password can be reset using the verification code. As a best practice, users are advised not to save passwords and other sensitive information on their phones.

What are some factors responsible for the growing home automation industry?
According to studies, the home automation market in India is expected to touch Rs55,000 crore by 2024. The main driving forces are growing internet penetration, upgradation in network infrastructure, increasingly affordable home automation products and rising disposable incomes. At present, home automation is not only limited to metro cities but also has great potential in tier I and tier II cities.

How is the industry in Hyderabad? 
In our experience and according to a recent Red Seer report on home automation, Hyderabad stands fourth (with 9% of the home automation market share) among the top ten cities in India that are fast taking up smart home automation. High-end residential communities are coming up at a rapid pace in the city’s suburbs like Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda and also other upmarket areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Individuals belonging to high-income groups like business/entrepreneurial class residing in these areas are among the top adopters of the new technology.

How much does a basic home automation system cost?
A basic home automation would cost somewhere between Rs1-1.5 lakh. There are no additional expenses, since it’s retrofit by design and hence no monthly maintenance charges.
— Shyam Yadagiri
 shyam@newindianexpress.com
 @shyamyadagiri
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rand Hogar Hogar Controls co-founder and CTO Karan Kumar Hogar manufacturing facility hyderabad home automation industry in hyderabad
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp