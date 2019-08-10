Living the smart life

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Today, we are seeing a revolution of sorts. Technology is increasingly getting entwined with our daily lives, and now, ‘smart’ homes are becoming the next big thing in the industry. US-based home & building automation brand Hogar has recently set up its manufacturing facility and R&D centre at Uppal in the city. We speak to Hogar Controls co-founder and CTO Karan Kumar on the trends in the industry, pros and cons, and more. Edited excerpts from an email conversation:

What are the different kinds of devices that can be controlled wirelessly?

Lighting, electrical appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, ceiling fans can be automated. Even if the existing appliance or lighting does not have any automation currently, retro-fitment is possible and is also a popular means of getting home automation fitted at a later stage, as and when required.

What are the advantages of home automation?

Home automation enables one to control all the lighting, air conditioning and all appliances at the touch of a button. It can also save energy and power by turning off lights and appliances by use of motion sensors, which detect whether the appliances are in use or if anybody is in the room in which they are being used. Home automation also provides complete security solutions for a home, which can also be remotely controlled.

With everything being controlled from a smartphone, is there a risk of the entire home being compromised if the person loses his/her smartphone?

In such a case, the person must immediately download the app on another phone and reset the password through the ‘Forgot Password’ option in the app. A notification would arrive in the email inbox and the password can be reset using the verification code. As a best practice, users are advised not to save passwords and other sensitive information on their phones.

What are some factors responsible for the growing home automation industry?

According to studies, the home automation market in India is expected to touch Rs55,000 crore by 2024. The main driving forces are growing internet penetration, upgradation in network infrastructure, increasingly affordable home automation products and rising disposable incomes. At present, home automation is not only limited to metro cities but also has great potential in tier I and tier II cities.

How is the industry in Hyderabad?

In our experience and according to a recent Red Seer report on home automation, Hyderabad stands fourth (with 9% of the home automation market share) among the top ten cities in India that are fast taking up smart home automation. High-end residential communities are coming up at a rapid pace in the city’s suburbs like Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda and also other upmarket areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Individuals belonging to high-income groups like business/entrepreneurial class residing in these areas are among the top adopters of the new technology.

How much does a basic home automation system cost?

A basic home automation would cost somewhere between Rs1-1.5 lakh. There are no additional expenses, since it’s retrofit by design and hence no monthly maintenance charges.

