Home Cities Hyderabad

The Sound of Music

Prince Rama Varma will be in town for workshops and concert

Published: 10th August 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prince among musicians, Prince Rama Varma returns to Hyderabad this weekend. He is coming in the role of teacher and performer. He will be holding a two-day workshop and also giving a concert. 

All these events will be held at Saptaparni Cultural Centre. The workshops will be held on Saturday 10th August and Sunday 11th August from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. The concert will be held on Tuesday 13th August at 6.30 p.m.  Rama Varma will be accompanied by his favourite team of musicians, namely S.R. Vinu on Violin and B.Harikumar on Mrudangam. 

The workshops and concert which were conducted by the widely respected Prince Rama Varma around this time last year and the one before that turned out to be crowd-pullers. These events generated much enthusiasm among all age groups---from young students to veteran connoisseurs--and also received critical appreciation. 

The reason is easy to see. Rama Varma is always known to say that he enjoys teaching enormously. He is always sharing his knowledge especially about lesser-known composers as much as the famous ones.
He is not only a patient teacher but also invites and encourages interaction with the audience. Talking about the upcoming events, the renowned Prince Rama Varma says: “I’ve had the pleasure of both teachings and performing at Saptaparni in Hyderabad from 2008 onwards. So much so that it feels like a second home for me.  

If they were to conduct three or four sessions like this, with the same set of participants each time, a lot of ground could be covered. I absolutely love performing there, since it is such a small and intimate space.  I always try to include a few songs that I teach, in my performance too and it is a thrilling experience for all of us when we all sing together.  It has been a privilege for me as a Keralite, to bring to the Telugu community, rare gems in Telugu that not many have heard.....by composers like Dr.Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, Annamacharya, Bhadrachala Ramadasu, Prayaga Rangadasu, Kaiwara Amara Nareyana, Ogirala Veeraraghava Sarma, Mallekonda Ramadasa, Kuppuswamaiyya and others.”
The workshop requires  registration  and includes a fee of `1,000 per head. The concert is free and open to all.  As there is both an outdoor and indoor venue at Saptaparni, visitors need have no apprehensions about the weather.

Workshops: August 10 and 11
Concert:  August 13
Venue: Saptaparni, Banjara Hills 
Details:   040-66667707, 
mail@saptaparni.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prince Rama Varma Hyderabad two-day workshop Saptaparni Cultural Centre S.R. Vinu on Violin B.Harikumar on Mrudangam
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp