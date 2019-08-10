The Sound of Music

Aruna Chandaraju By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prince among musicians, Prince Rama Varma returns to Hyderabad this weekend. He is coming in the role of teacher and performer. He will be holding a two-day workshop and also giving a concert.

All these events will be held at Saptaparni Cultural Centre. The workshops will be held on Saturday 10th August and Sunday 11th August from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. The concert will be held on Tuesday 13th August at 6.30 p.m. Rama Varma will be accompanied by his favourite team of musicians, namely S.R. Vinu on Violin and B.Harikumar on Mrudangam.

The workshops and concert which were conducted by the widely respected Prince Rama Varma around this time last year and the one before that turned out to be crowd-pullers. These events generated much enthusiasm among all age groups---from young students to veteran connoisseurs--and also received critical appreciation.

The reason is easy to see. Rama Varma is always known to say that he enjoys teaching enormously. He is always sharing his knowledge especially about lesser-known composers as much as the famous ones.

He is not only a patient teacher but also invites and encourages interaction with the audience. Talking about the upcoming events, the renowned Prince Rama Varma says: “I’ve had the pleasure of both teachings and performing at Saptaparni in Hyderabad from 2008 onwards. So much so that it feels like a second home for me.

If they were to conduct three or four sessions like this, with the same set of participants each time, a lot of ground could be covered. I absolutely love performing there, since it is such a small and intimate space. I always try to include a few songs that I teach, in my performance too and it is a thrilling experience for all of us when we all sing together. It has been a privilege for me as a Keralite, to bring to the Telugu community, rare gems in Telugu that not many have heard.....by composers like Dr.Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, Annamacharya, Bhadrachala Ramadasu, Prayaga Rangadasu, Kaiwara Amara Nareyana, Ogirala Veeraraghava Sarma, Mallekonda Ramadasa, Kuppuswamaiyya and others.”

The workshop requires registration and includes a fee of `1,000 per head. The concert is free and open to all. As there is both an outdoor and indoor venue at Saptaparni, visitors need have no apprehensions about the weather.

Workshops: August 10 and 11

Concert: August 13

Venue: Saptaparni, Banjara Hills

Details: 040-66667707,

mail@saptaparni.com