'Time is indeed running out' to save rivers in India warns activist Medha Patkar

Laced with a sense of urgency, Patkar’s words resonated with what every eco-warrior was sharing about their own fight to save the environment.

Medha Patkar

Activist Medha Patkar at the 40 Under 40 eco conclave organised by The New Indian Express in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo| EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The theme of the evening was ‘time is running out’. “This is indeed the case. Even a lifetime can be too short to save a river in this country,” said veteran water rights activist Medha Patkar. She was speaking to over 200 eco-sapiens at the 40 Under 40 eco conclave organised by Edex in Hyderabad on Friday.

Laced with a sense of urgency, Patkar’s words resonated with what every eco-warrior was sharing about their own fight to save the environment. Speaking about her struggle and why there was an urgency for people to question the ‘paradigm’, she said, “Unless we revisit the old paradigm and question whether the previous idea of development actually gave us the returns we wanted, there will be no end to ecological damage.”

Patkar was referring to the anti-dam crusade she led against 135 small and 30 large dams built over Narmada river. She had argued against the dams because their ills overpowered the good.  Patkar stressed that water, something that was essential for life, had been commodified in the present paradigm. This is what leads to environmental issues such as climate change and it reflects in the governments' failure to tackle floods and droughts. “When dams are built, they submerge acres of forest land and disrupt the course of rivers. The rotting of bio-mass is one of the key contributors of CO2 emissions from India,” said Patkar. 

She further explained that the act of restricting rivers with dams and altering of their natural course has given rise to extreme drought and flood in our cities. 
“We have controlled our rivers, its catchments and built wherever we saw land. Look at Cochin airport which was built on wetlands. Nature is now reclaiming its space, “said Patkar. 
The veteran activist added that Adivasis were the first conservationists. “Everyone is fighting for a drop of water,” he said, urging the public to question the government and its policies so that the damage can be reversed before it was too late.

