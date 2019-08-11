170 private hospitals protest in Hyderabad, demand Rs 1500 crore dues by Aug 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indira Park on Saturday witnessed a flurry of protest, this time by the management of 170 private hospitals demanding pending dues of Rs 1500 crore to be paid by August 15.

They threatened to withdraw medical services under Aarogyasri from August if the dues are not paid, and asked for the payment package under the scheme to be revised.

Hundreds of doctors were spotted with placards reading “TANHA demands modification of MoU” and “TANHA demands regular payments.”