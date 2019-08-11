Concealed in iron boxes, gold worth Rs 3.46 crore seized at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one of the major hauls of gold smuggling, customs officials seized gold bars weighing 9.21 kg worth over Rs 3.46 crore from an air passenger at RGI Airport late on Friday night. The gold bars were converted in the form of heating coils of an iron box and were being smuggled from Dubai, said customs officials. Primary inquiries revealed that the passenger was a carrier and was to hand over the luggage to the receivers.

The passenger, who is in his mid-20’s was caught when he was passing through the green channel. On checking his baggage, four new iron boxes were found. The passenger was given two bags by agents in Dubai to be handed over to an unknown person in the city. The handlers offered him some amount as commission, inquiries revealed.