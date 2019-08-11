Hyderabad Police rescue kidnapped toddler, three held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four days after a sleeping toddler was kidnapped from his mother at Shamshabad town, the police rescued the child and nabbed the kidnappers, including a childless couple who were looking to adopt a child.

The couple agreed to give Rs1 lakh in cash and a bike to the kidnapper for getting the child. During the inquiry, police found CCTV footage of a suspect carrying a child. One of the constables identified him as Kalyan who lives in the locality behind the Tehsildar’s office. He was first nabbed and based on his confession, the other accused were arrested, and the child was rescued. The child has been handed over to his mother.

A clue from the CCTV camera near the spot, followed by technical evidence, led police to Nalgonda district, where the couple was hiding, said DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy. Konda Nagesh and Teja, from Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, have no children. They tried to adopt a child legally but were told by the agency that they should wait for two more years. Hence, with the help of Nagesh’s aunt, they hatched the plan.