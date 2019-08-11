Home Cities Hyderabad

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant bats for gender parity to achieve acceleration in growth

The NITI CEO said that for India to grow, it was important to make it easy to do business.

Published: 11th August 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

(Top) Gold medal winners of IIT-H; (Bottom) CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant addresses students at the convocation via video conferencing on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking on the need for gender parity in the workforce, Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant said, “Acceleration of growth cannot be achieved if 50 per cent of the workforce — women — sits at home.” Kant was speaking at IIT Hyderabad’s eighth Convocation on Saturday.

“If India is to grow at 9 per cent, we must have gender parity. We must increase the participation of women in the economy. You must give a place of prominence to women wherever you work. We cannot grow without bringing half of our population into the workforce,” Kant told the students in his convocation address, which he delivered via video conference from Delhi.

Kant said that for the Indian economy needs to grow at 9-10 per cent per annum for at least three decades to become a $5 trillion economy, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Light dependency burden is a huge opportunity for us — 72 per cent of our population is below the age of 32,” he said. 

The NITI CEO said that for India to grow, it was important to make it easy to do business. “The government has taken several steps by simplifying rules and regulations. And 1400 laws have been done away with to facilitate the ease of doing business. This has resulted in the country improving substantially in the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ where it has jumped 65 positions,” he said.

Addressing the students, Kant further said that in the globalized world, there was no place for protectionism. “We need to penetrate global markets. Japan and China are export-driven economies that have thrived on trade. My advice to you is, whatever you do, think of the world as your market,” he said. 

TAGS
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Ease of Doing Business export-driven economies
