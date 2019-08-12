Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad bustles with activity on the eve of  Bakrid

Meanwhile, proper facilities were set up at eidgahs like those at Mir Alam and at Hockey Ground near Masab Tank.

Published: 12th August 2019 05:52 AM

Bakrid

Ahead of Bakrid, sheep-sellers set up makeshift tents to rear and sell the cattle at Salarjung Museum Road | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City was bustling with activity on Sunday as Hyderabadis prepared to celebrate Bakrid, or Eid-ul-Adha, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Zil-Hijjah.

Bakrid is  also known as the festival of sacrifice. On Tuesday, livestock markets in Old City areas like City College, Khilwat, Falaknuma, Darulshifa, Tolichowki, Bahadurpura, Nampally and Mehdipatnam, saw large crowds who came to purchase their sacrificial animals, despite a hike in price from Rs 14,000  last year, to anywhere between Rs 17,000 and Rs 24,000 this year. Apart from livestock market, crowds at garment and grocery shops resulted in traffic slowdowns in Pathergatti, Charminar, Shahalibanda and Miralam Mandi areas of the city.

Meanwhile, proper facilities were set up at eidgahs like those at Mir Alam and at Hockey Ground near Masab Tank. Preparations have also begun at Mecca Masjid, which is thronged by a large number of devotees for Bakrid. Since it is usually after the prayers that the animals are sacrificed, large number of butchers have also come in.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed municipal authorities to ensure cleanliness, keeping in mind that animal remains are an issue after sacrifice. “In light of ongoing workers’ strike &  Eid...I request necessary measures are taken to ensure safety & cleanliness,” Owaisi tweeted.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar replied to his tweet and ensured that arrangements were in place to ensure sanitation.

