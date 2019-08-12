Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police take precautionary measures for Eid-ul-Zuha

The West Zone DCP A R Srinivas and other senior officials have monitored the situation. The police have also deployed forces in other places in Old City as a precaution.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing police SIs

Hyderabad police (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of Eid-ul-Zuha prayers to be held at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah on August 12, the Hyderabad police have deployed forces for smooth conduct of prayers and to prevent untoward incidents.
The West Zone DCP A R Srinivas and other senior officials have monitored the situation. The police have also deployed forces in other places in Old City as a precaution.

Traffic diversions
In order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic in connection with Bakrid prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, police have imposed traffic restrictions.The vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura cross roads from 8 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura cross roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

The vehicular traffic coming from Shivarampally and Danamma huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama huts cross roads from 8 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah.

