Land acquisition underway for flyover between Uppal Cricket Stadium Metro Station to the IT park

They also discussed building a flyover and skywalk for IT professionals and spectators visiting the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Published: 12th August 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 04:09 AM

Hyderabad traffic

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To build a flyover from the Uppal Cricket Stadium Metro Station to the IT park, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed a 36-m-wide road under the Road Development Plan (RDP). This would require the acquisition of two properties - one abutting the Survey of India (SoI) campus, and the other, the IT Park (TSIIC).

At a recent inter-departmental meeting, officials decided to increase the width of the road connecting the Tarnaka-Uppal Inner Ring Road and the Ramanthapur-Uppal Road to 36 m. They also discussed building a flyover and skywalk for IT professionals and spectators visiting the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

After the GHMC conducted a detailed survey on the plan for the flyover, an RDP was prepared, which included the acquisition of the two properties. Survey of India officials had agreed to the plan during an earlier meeting. At the recently-held GHMC general body meeting, the council approved the RDP proposal.

