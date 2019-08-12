Suspended Hyderabad police constable arrested for harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police constable, Tirpala Lingaswamy, 36, deputed to Madannapet police station and currently under suspension, was on Sunday arrested by Vanasthalipuram police, for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

As Lingaswamy was absent from duty without information for over a year, he was placed under suspension. On Sunday, while the victim was on her way home, he spoke abusively with her and misbehaved by touching her inappropriately. The victim escaped from him and approached the police. A case under charges of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered.