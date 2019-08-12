Telangana IPS Officers plant 300 saplings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officers from Telangana State, along with their family members, participated in the plantation of as many as 300 saplings at Pleasant Valley, the residential quarters of senior IPS officers on Sunday. The event was a part of the State government’s flagship plantation programme, Telangana ku Haritha Haram.

The plantation programme was organised by the forest department in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities. The 300 saplings planted by the IPS officers and their families were of various species including neem, pagoda, Jamun and Sithaphal. The senior IPS officers who participated in the programme included T Krishna Prasad, Rajeev Trivedi, V K Singh, C V Anand, Shikha Goel, Swathi Lakra, Anil Kumar, Madhusudan Reddy, Vijay Kumar, Amit Garg and Akun Sabharwal.