With fresh inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar, emergency pumps removed

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With fresh inflows into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has removed emergency pumping arrangements that were installed at the off-shore of Nagarjuna Sagar in May for drawing water from dead storage level, i.e., below 510 feet level. Due to heavy inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar from Srisailam, the reservoir level has been increasing in the past few days. As against the full reservoir level of 590, the present level is 532.80 feet. Huge inflows into the Srisailam project forced the irrigation authorities to release the water into Nagarjuna Sagar.

The removal of emergency pumping, as well as electrical and mechanical equipment at Puttamgandi, has been completed in a week’s time. In May, the Minimum Draw Down Level (MMDL) depleted to below 510 feet in Nagarjuna Sagar.

Owing to depleting water levels, the Water Board installed ten emergency pumps to draw water from the dead storage level of the dam.