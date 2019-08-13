Days after rapist was sentenced to death in Warangal, 5-year-old sexually assaulted in Vikarabad district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a rapist was sentenced to death in Warangal district, another youth in Vikarabad district allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl. The incident which happened on Friday, came to light on Monday when the parents of the girl approached the police. The accused Nagesh, 20, has been arrested. The incident has once again raised questions on the safety of women and minor girls, in particular.

Nagesh and the victim are neighbours in Regoindi village of Peddemul Mandal in the district. Nagesh and the girl’s parents are daily wage labourers. On Friday evening, before her parents returned from work, the girl was playing outside their home. Nagesh who noticed that the girl was alone, called her inside under the pretext of offering a snack.

When the girl went inside, he sexually assaulted the girl. He then let her go when she started crying out of pain. Though she went home, she did not inform anybody, as Nagesh had threatened her. Next day, she fell sick. As the sickness continued for the second day and she started complaining of pain in her private parts, she was taken to the hospital. Doctors examined her and said she was sexually assaulted.

Later on inquiry, the girl confided in her mother, after which they confronted Nagesh and he admitted of sexually assaulting the girl. The parents then lodged a complaint on Monday.DSP Tandur M Ramchandrudu said a case under charges of rape and POCSO act is registered.