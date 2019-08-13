Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation facilitates facelift at Chintalkunta LB Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One more busy intersection in the city is getting a facelift, thanks to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Passing through the linear strip constructed at Chintalkunta, LB Nagar junction towards National Highway, Vijayawada will now provide citizens with a pleasant look.

The GHMC which took up the beautification of LB Nagar junction are inspired with the concept of Ramoji Film City. A statue of a cinematographer, in the midst of shooting a scene, has been erected in middle of the junction. Also, as Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park is located near the junction, a small jungle with animal sculptures and water pond has been setup, besides adding a lawn with perennial and seasonal flowers, GHMC Additional Commissioner, Urban Biodiversity wing, V Krishna told Express.

He said that the corporation has proposed theme-based beautification of junctions at different places in the city to give an aesthetic look. The junctions will now house water cascades, carpets of colourful and seasonal flowers and lush greenery. Last week, the beautification works at Suchitra junction was unveiled. `25 lakh to `30 lakh has been earmarked for this beautification drive.