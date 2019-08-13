Hyderabad woman seeks Minister of External Affairs help to save son's life 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based woman, who was allegedly kept in solitary confinement for 30 years in the UAE, appealed to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday, to repatriate one of her sons lodged in a jail in the country. Fatima, who has since returned, does not have any documents to prove that he is her son, and has therefore asked for a DNA test to be made available.

She claimed that after her husband’s death, the second wife took hold of Fatima’s documents and forced her out of the house. “I approached the Indian Embassy for help and returned to Hyderabad on February 12, 2013, using a temporary passport. On June 20, my son Mohammed Sami was arrested by the Ajman police. The UAE authorities wanted to deport him to India. But as he does not have the documents required, he is languishing in Jail,” she lamented.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Fatima recounted how she was married to then 80-year-old Omran Ali Abdul Jaleel Ali, at the age of 15. “After three years of marriage, my husband died. I did not have any children with him. As there was no one to look after me, my relatives convinced me to remarry. I then got married to a man working in UAE Army,” she wrote. According to Fatima, she was married to Ashraf for 25 years, and had seven children with him.