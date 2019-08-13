Kashmiri students in Hyderabad refuse Bakrid invite of government liaison officer

Home Cities Hyderabad

The J&K Students Association of UoH put out a strongly worded statement on social media on Sunday, boycotting the invitation, to register their protest against the abrogation of Article 370.

Hyderabad based Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) boycotted the lunch invitation of the liaison officer appointed for Hyderabad by the J&K government, Ashwini Kumar, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Monday.

The J&K Students Association of UoH put out a strongly worded statement on social media on Sunday, boycotting the invitation, to register their protest against the abrogation of Article 370 by the Government of India, and the clampdown in Kashmir on all communication channels. 

It said, “We, strongly believe that an invitation for lunch on Eid is an attempt to consolidate Kashmiri students. Thus, the acceptance of such an invitation would be a betrayal and insult to the resistance of our fellow Kashmiris who have been denied their basic human rights.” When contacted, Ashwini Kumar told Express, “I had extended a lunch invitation, but it could not happen.

Later, I met some students from the State and had tea with them. I will try and reach out to the students studying in MANUU as well. I will extend a lunch invite again for Tuesday.” J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik sanctioned `1 lakh each to liaison officers of the State located in all major cities for organising Bakrid celebrations.

