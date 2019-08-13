Lenovo to pay compensation for selling defective phone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mobile phone giant Lenovo India has been directed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum-III to pay a compensation of Rs 18,000 to one of its customers for a defective mobile phone sold to him. The order came on a complaint by a man from Secunderabad. According to the complainant, he purchased a Lenovo mobile ‘A 6000’ model on June 19, 2015, for Rs 8,100. He claimed that six months after his purchase, the phone stopped working.

When he approached the Lenovo service centre, he was told that the device’s motherboard had to be replaced. For this, he was asked to pay the cost of replacement, as the motherboard is not covered under warranty. The complainant tried to speak to the customer care, but the staff refused to address the issue. Following this, he filed a complain seeking redressal on June 22, 2016.

The Judges ruled that Lenovo India should refund `8,100 to the customer for his damaged phone or provide him with a new handset of the same amount. In addition, Lenovo was ordered to pay a compensation of `10,000 within 30 days for causing inconvenience to the customer and for delaying the issue. Failing this, the amount will attract an interest of 7% pa.