Three of BJP leader's family die in high-speed car accident in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major accident on Rajiv Rahadari at Shameerpet on the city’s outskirts on Sunday evening, three members belonging to a family from Nagole died and three others sustained injuries. The mishap occurred when the car the victims were travelling in rammed the divider at Kattamaisamma temple junction, turned turtle and landed on another car coming in the opposite lane.

The victims were identified as Kosuru Kishore Chary, 47, a BJP leader from Nagole, his wife Bharati, 42, their elder son Sudhansh, 20. Their younger son Taneesh, 18, and passengers of the other vehicle Raju and Mahesh sustained injuries. Taneesh is said to be critical. ACP Shameerpet AVR Narasimha Rao said that the vehicle was moving at a high speed, due to which it lost control and hit the median.

“Kishore lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle swerved sharply to the right and crashed head on into the divider. As a result of the impact, the vehicle was flung in the air, about 10 feet high, turned turtle and landed on another car coming in the opposite direction,” said Rao.