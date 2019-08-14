48-year-old attempts to rape teen in Cyberabad, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of sexual violence on minors in the State, a 48-year-old man allegedly attempted to sexually assault the 14-year-old daughter of his former tenant, at Mailardevpally of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Sunday. It is learnt that the accused K Balaraju fled the spot when the girl raised alarm. According to sources, however, he was later nabbed from near his house. He is likely to be produced before the court soon.

The incident happened close on the heels of a child rapist being sentenced to death in Warangal district. A few days ago, a 14-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide at Warangal, while yet another five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 20-year-old neighbour in Vikarabad district. According to police, the girl’s family had stayed in the accused’s house on rent for three years. A few months ago, the family moved to another house in the neighbourhood.

On Monday night, when the girl was alone at home, Balaraju had come to their home, inquiring for her parents. When he came to know that she was alone at home, he entered the house and forced himself on the girl in an attempt to rape her. Hearing her cries, the owner of the house and other neighbours rushed to her rescue. Balaraju soon fled the spot. A case under POCSO Act was registered.