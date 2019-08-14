Edulabad village revenue assistant drowns in canal while releasing lake water to crops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 53-year-old village revenue assistant (VRA) working with Edulabad village at Ghatkesar under Rachakonda commissionerate, accidentally drowned in a canal while releasing water from the Edulabad lake to the crops. Gummadi Narsimha’s body was found in the canal on Tuesday, said the police, while adding that the Edulabad VRA had left home on Monday afternoon to release water to the crops, but did not return.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the villagers noticed his body floating in the canal and alerted the police. Meanwhile, Narsimha’s family members who also got the information, rushed to the spot and identified the body.

Both his family and the police do not have suspicions in his death and have termed it a death by drowning.

In a separate incident, 18-year-old Shaik Waheed Ali drowned in the Narapally Pedda Cheruvu at Medipally during a fishing trip. Ali entered the cheruvu for a swim, while his friends were still fishing, and drowned in the process. The Police had to rope in expert swimmers to recover his body out from the 15-feet-deep lake. Police have filed a case and are investigating.