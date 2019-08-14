Even postal services in J&K barred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from the restrictions on movement from one place to another, to gather in public places and on the grounds of communication, postal services have also been barred in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

The same was informed by India Post in an answer to a question raised by Hyderabad city-based activist Srinivas Kodali on Twitter. Kodali asked, “Quick question @IndiaPostOffice. Are your services available in Kashmir?” The India Post, to this question, replied, “No. Until further orders.”

Kodali in another tweet said, “India Post confirms no postal services in #Kashmir until further orders are issued. But under what orders are postal services banned?” The postal service did not provide any explanation for this question.

This confirms that the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir is disconnected from the rest of the country, with internet and phone services already snapped by the government. The newly formed Union Territory also leads with the highest number of internet shutdowns in the country — 179.