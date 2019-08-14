Hyderabad firm chops trees sans permit, fined Rs 39000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based firm, which reportedly chopped down trees without the permission of Forest Department officials, was levied a fine of Rs 39,000. Shanthi Sri Ram Constructions of Banjara Hills recently cut down trees in front a multi-storeyed building being constructed by them, on Road Number 12, opposite the Police Command Control Room. When forest officials came to know, they inspected the site and imposed a fine of Rs 39,060 on the owner.

The fine was levied early in July after the inspection, and the perpetrators, Shanthi Sri Ram Constructions, paid the entire sum on August 9. To cut down a tree growing on the premises of a house, one has to take permission from the forest department. If the tree is on the road, one has to take an NoC from GHMC and then apply for permission.

Meanwhile, Kaajal Maheshwari of Citizens for Hyderabad appreciated the move and pointed out that many trees are dying because of GHMC’s concretisation of soil around them. Maheshwari said that proper awareness should be created on the matter and called for accountability for the concretisation of trees.