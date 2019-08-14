Home Cities Hyderabad

INTACH finds damage from rainwater in OU arts college building

The inspection was conducted in May this year by INTACH members P Anuradha Reddy, ER Anchuri and AR Praveen, who found that there were numerous cracks on the terrace of the college.

Published: 14th August 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University Arts College

INTACH, during an inspection of the Osmania University Arts College building, found numerous cracks in the structure (Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An inspection conducted by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at the Osmania University Arts College has revealed that the structure was damaged from rainwater that seeped through the roof. The report on the inspection also stated that the building suffered from a lack of maintenance.

The inspection was conducted in May this year by INTACH members P Anuradha Reddy, ER Anchuri and AR Praveen, who found that there were numerous cracks on the terrace of the college, which further deteriorated the condition of the structure. It also found that there was “spalling of concrete”, which happens because of moisture and salt in the concrete. “Moisture and salt push outward from the inside. It can eventually cause the crumbling and destruction of a structure.”

“In due course, numerous cracks have developed in the lime terrace. Water is penetrating through these cracks to the RCC below. Due to shrinkage of cement mortar, lots of cracks have formed on the plaster of parapet walls... Once the water reaches RCC slab, it easily seeps inside and corrodes the reinforcement, thus weakening the structure itself,” a part of the report said. 

The situation is such that water has started dripping from the ceiling. This, in turn, leaves damp patches on the ceiling and walls and paints peel off, said the report. “To avoid leakage of water through the terrace, often tar felting is done. Same is the case with the OU Arts College terrace. But due to weathering, the tar felt cracked within a couple of years and water started to penetrate through these cracks and come down to the ceiling,” it added. The INTACH recommended various waterproofing systems for the terrace, keeping in consideration the environmental conditions which cause a building (concrete) to expand or contract seasonally. 

Recommendations made by INTACH
Brick bat coba treatment
Mud phuska treatment
Bitumen coating with sand sprinkling
Bitumen felt treatment and glass fibre felt treatment
China mosaic treatment
Indian waterproofing method

